Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
13abc.com
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
sent-trib.com
K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect
LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
13abc.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
WTOL-TV
Father of 3 shot and killed in west Toledo
Travis Glenn was teaching his child how to count when his family's home was shot up. Glenn was struck by a bullet, leaving behind 3 kids and a girlfriend of 11 years.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
sent-trib.com
Man arrested for stolen gun in BG
One man was taken to jail early Saturday after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle committing a red light violation as it turned left eastbound onto East Wooster Street from North Main Street, and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned into City Lot 2.
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
WTOL-TV
Man shot Oct.6 has died
A man shot on Oct. 6 has died. Jonathan Coleman was in a car when he was shot in north Toledo.
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
police1.com
Mich. deputy awarded for saving suspect from car engulfed in flames
ADRIAN, Mich. — A Michigan deputy was presented with two awards after diving into a creek to save a fleeing suspect from a burning vehicle. Deputy Bill Warner received both a Life Saving Award and Medal of Honor by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office for his bravery. According...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Illness
Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
13abc.com
BODY CAM: Lenawee Co. deputy rescues man from burning vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County deputy rescued a man from a burning vehicle last month after making a traffic stop. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Warner made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people with felony warrants.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend
Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
Comments / 0