Sunny and breezy on another unseasonably warm Saturday – Kris

Happy Friday!

What we’re tracking:

We are tracking another unseasonably warm and sunny weekend, with breezy conditions on Saturday. We also are keeping an eye on changes in our weather pattern by the end of next week. A cooler, potentially wetter weather pattern will develop for the last week of October

Plan your Saturday:

The warm, sunny weather will extend through Saturday! Expect a cool start to the day in the 40s. We will warm up quickly into the mid 70s, which is more than 15 degrees above average. Winds will increase slightly, which should help clear out any residual wildfire haze.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast:

Strong high pressure is still the boss of our weather pattern. That will continue to keep things dry and warm for the weekend and through most of next week. Breezy northeast winds will develop Saturday, but that is only temporary. Expect light winds for Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.