ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

West Ottawa football shut out by No. 2 Caledonia

By Lenny Padilla
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucPlu_0iZngC1F00

CALEDONIA - West Ottawa’s offense tried running the ball. That didn’t work.

So Plan B, it tried passing. That didn’t work either.

There wasn’t really a Plan C.

The Panthers were knocked on their heels from the starting whistle and lost to Caledonia 48-0 on Friday night.

“You try to build a winning culture, play hard, show up … we didn’t do that tonight and I take full responsibility for that,” West Ottawa coach Pat Collins said. “I’ve got to figure that out.”

West Ottawa won its first two games of the season, but have lost four of its last five games and falls to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in the OK Red Conference. Caledonia, the No. 2 team in Division 1, remains undefeated at 8-0.

“We’re a team that has a lot of real highs and big lows,” Collins said. “We need to eliminate those peaks and valleys.”

Caledonia led 27-0 at halftime. It got two rushing touchdowns from Brock Townsend, two TD catches by Derrick Pennington Jr., touchdown catches from Justice Reed and Ethan Berends and a pick-six from Theren Sanders.

West Ottawa had just 66 yards rushing on 29 attempts for just 2.3 yards per carry. The passing wasn’t much better. Quarterback Cole Tulgestke was 6-of-15 for 63 yards and three interceptions. Backup Desmond Chapa was 3-of-7 passing for 34 yards and an interception.

Caledonia quarterback Mason MacKenzie was 6-of-11 passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t play in the second half. Townsend had eight carries for 103 yards.

Subscribe:Get complete coverage of local sports with this offer

Caledonia’s head coach is Derek Pennington, who coached at Zeeland East two seasons ago. His son Derek Pennington Jr., a junior who played his freshman year at Zeeland East, had two catches for 35 yards.

West Ottawa ends the season next Friday when it hosts Jenison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy