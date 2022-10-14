There is a chance, depending on when you read this week's column, I may find myself circumnavigating Slovenia's Lake Bled, billed as "the world's most beautiful lake." For those unfamiliar with Slovenia and its most wonderful lake, this tiny Eastern European country of 2 million, is sandwiched in-between Austria to the north and Croatia, its neighbor to the south; a hop-skip-and jump from the Adriatic Sea, which, if all goes well, my wife and I will spend the better part of a week, exploring by bus, as we hop-skip-and jump from seaside town to town. ...

