Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the...
Michael Thomas: Tired of government 'destroying its citizens'
The central theme of my campaign for State Representative, 1st Legislative District, is twofold: government policies shouldn't destroy innocent constituents; and when they do, elected officials should give a damn,...
Iran, Russia reject drone accusations
Iran and Russia on Wednesday rejected accusations from democratic nations that Tehran has supplied the Kremlin with drones to be used in the Ukrainian war.
Keep it Simple: Setting loose the travelers
There is a chance, depending on when you read this week's column, I may find myself circumnavigating Slovenia's Lake Bled, billed as "the world's most beautiful lake." For those unfamiliar with Slovenia and its most wonderful lake, this tiny Eastern European country of 2 million, is sandwiched in-between Austria to the north and Croatia, its neighbor to the south; a hop-skip-and jump from the Adriatic Sea, which, if all goes well, my wife and I will spend the better part of a week, exploring by bus, as we hop-skip-and jump from seaside town to town. ...
Froma Harrop: Russian 'Fatherland' is losing fathers
As Russian forces continue their retreat on the battlefield in Ukraine, Moscow has turned to attacking stationary civilian targets that don’t shoot back. It’s pathetic. And Russia’s failure to intimidate Ukraine through wanton destruction can be seen in the flow of the two peoples. Ukrainians who left are flooding back into their country, while young Russians head to the exits in extraordinary numbers. Over the long run, the loss of draft-age men, especially educated ones, could pose a greater threat to Russian power than declaring...
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
