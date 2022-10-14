ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the...
Petoskey News Review

Keep it Simple: Setting loose the travelers

There is a chance, depending on when you read this week's column, I may find myself circumnavigating Slovenia's Lake Bled, billed as "the world's most beautiful lake." For those unfamiliar with Slovenia and its most wonderful lake, this tiny Eastern European country of 2 million, is sandwiched in-between Austria to the north and Croatia, its neighbor to the south; a hop-skip-and  jump from the Adriatic Sea, which, if all goes well, my wife and I will spend the better part of a week, exploring by bus, as we hop-skip-and jump from seaside town to town. ...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Froma Harrop: Russian 'Fatherland' is losing fathers

As Russian forces continue their retreat on the battlefield in Ukraine, Moscow has turned to attacking stationary civilian targets that don’t shoot back. It’s pathetic. And Russia’s failure to intimidate Ukraine through wanton destruction can be seen in the flow of the two peoples. Ukrainians who left are flooding back into their country, while young Russians head to the exits in extraordinary numbers. Over the long run, the loss of draft-age men, especially educated ones, could pose a greater threat to Russian power than declaring...
