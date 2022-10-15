ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

31-year-old man who died in officer-involved shooting identified

A Lake Charles man, who died following a police officer involved shooting last week, has been identified. Louisiana State Police say the man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin of Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police were dispatched to 1817 7th St. Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2022. Jarrel Dillion Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony. Johnathon Coy Brown, 22, Lynchburg, VA: In a park after hours;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to residential fire near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dommert Place Dr. north of Sulphur yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments in responding to the fire around 5:13 p.m. Everyone inside the home was...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Condemned mobile home catches fire in Iowa

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Multiple crews are on the scene on South Storer Avenue in Iowa to extinguish a mobile home fire. Iowa’s fire captain said no one was living there, and the home had been condemned by the city. The cause is under investigation.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy