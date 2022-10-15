Read full article on original website
Related
Fans trailing writers with one week of high school football to go: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This year’s Our Picks, Your Votes winner will come down to Week 10 after nine weeks of regular season Ohio high school football predictions. Matt Goul and Jonathan X. Simmons are separated by just one game after Goul’s 9-1 record last week. Simmons finished 8-2 in Week 9, while the fans lagged a little behind at 6-4.
Statewide high school football notes and top performances from Week 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week is the final week of the high school football regular season, but the playoff picture can still change drastically before the official seedings are announced Sunday. St. Edward avenged its only loss from last season with a 6-0 win over Moeller in Cincinnati. The Eagles...
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
The future of public education is at stake this November: Susan Tave Zelman
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While abortion, gun violence, and the economy will influence the outcomes of Ohio’s election for governor and U.S. senator, let us not forget to raise the issue of how candidates view the future of education in Ohio. Education is the cornerstone of our democracy. Through public education, students learn how to become good citizens. They also learn the importance of making good decisions that affect their lives and the state and country as a whole.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken in NE Ohio
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022; jackpot $20 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions lottery selected winning numbers in its Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, drawing for a $20 million jackpot. The numbers are 1-15-20-44-67 Mega Ball 23 Megaplier 3x. The Wednesday, Oct. 19 Powerball jackpot is an estimated $508 million and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $38.1...
Rainy and cold: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain is likely on Wednesday with wind gust up to 30 mph possible. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs only around 42 tomorrow with seeing a half-inch or more of rain. Temperatures will cool to around freezing Wednesday night with a chance for a few more snow flakes, but no accumulation. Things will start to dry out on Thursday with highs back in the upper 40s.
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan drop the gloves and go at each other in a genuine debate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance recycled a lot of the same material, but showed considerably more personal contempt in their final debate of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. We’re talking about how the candidates sparred on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0