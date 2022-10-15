ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

The future of public education is at stake this November: Susan Tave Zelman

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While abortion, gun violence, and the economy will influence the outcomes of Ohio’s election for governor and U.S. senator, let us not forget to raise the issue of how candidates view the future of education in Ohio. Education is the cornerstone of our democracy. Through public education, students learn how to become good citizens. They also learn the importance of making good decisions that affect their lives and the state and country as a whole.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
Rainy and cold: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain is likely on Wednesday with wind gust up to 30 mph possible. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs only around 42 tomorrow with seeing a half-inch or more of rain. Temperatures will cool to around freezing Wednesday night with a chance for a few more snow flakes, but no accumulation. Things will start to dry out on Thursday with highs back in the upper 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

