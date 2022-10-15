Read full article on original website
No. 1 to be decided by Hoban at St. Edward: Week 10 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bragging rights and a few more conference championships are on the line Friday around Northeast Ohio in Week 10 of the high school football season. One of the most anticipated games of the year is in Lakewood with Archbishop Hoban, the area’s No. 1-ranked team, visiting No. 2 St. Edward.
OHSAA Division I boys state golf preview: St. Ignatius poised and ready to defend state championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the OHSAA golf postseason is quickly coming to an end. But first, a champion must be crowned. The top five teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams vying for the boys Division I state title.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Week 9 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 9 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Gino Blasini, Kirtland: A big target all season for freshman Jake...
Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com recaps the Browns’...
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Olmsted Falls High School unveils All-Ohio/Conference MVP board
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Olmsted Falls High School recently introduced its brand-new All-Ohio/Conference MVP board, which highlights the achievements of 214 Bulldog athletes dating back to 1931. “During construction, things got lost, damaged or destroyed so we’re rebranding,” Olmsted Falls High School Principal Leo Spagnola said. “We want...
Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Ravens and Bengals next up on Browns’ schedule: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns (2-4) hope to turn around a season that is sliding away from them. This was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule where the Browns could go at...
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
