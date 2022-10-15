In the final segment of WWE Smackdown on October 14th 2022, Bray Wyatt came to the ring (with new entrance music by Code Orange) for a promo and said the following…. “I don’t know if y’all can read this on me, but I’m incredibly grateful and I’m really, really nervous to be here. But I never thought of this would happen. This right here, this is just me, okay? This is a version of me that I’ve never got to introduce to you guys before. This is just me being me, genuine me for the first time. I just want to share with you, this past year in my life, I lost a lot of things. I love you, too. I lost my career, I lost my self confidence. I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way. And I got to a point where I thought that everything that I’ve ever done here, otherwise I thought it was all meaningless. Nothing I ever did has mattered to anyone. And I was wrong.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO