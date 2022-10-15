Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Mystery Spotted in Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Segment
A lot was happening during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is probably why some things went under the radar. One such example is a mystery linked to Bray Wyatt that took place during Liv Morgan's segment, which had Morgan delivering a beatdown to Sonya Deville. As pointed out by the GettingOverCast (via Rick Ucchino), a hooded figure can be seen in the background during Morgan's segment, and you can also see a box that has Wyatt's new logo on it. As for what it means, well, that remains to be seen, but this is the latest in interesting teases for Morgan.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Bray Wyatt appears following his Extreme Rules return
Bray Wyatt has WWE SmackDown in his hands. Once known as The Fiend, Wyatt made an all-time great return at Extreme Rules after a 19-month hiatus from the company. Wyatt leads his fireflies into the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Wyatt had...
WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt appears, a big Fatal 4-Way looms
Now that Bray Wyatt is back in a big way, what does he have planned next? That’s one of the big questions WWE is leaning into heavily for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which comes to us from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (one of our favorites names for a sports venue anywhere). Wyatt made a dramatic return in the closing moments of Extreme Rules, paying off the White Rabbit teases that had been circulating through WWE shows and social media for weeks. He also introduced human versions of his former Firefly Fun House puppet friends, but all they got...
stillrealtous.com
Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw
Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
nodq.com
What Bray Wyatt said during the October 14th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown
In the final segment of WWE Smackdown on October 14th 2022, Bray Wyatt came to the ring (with new entrance music by Code Orange) for a promo and said the following…. “I don’t know if y’all can read this on me, but I’m incredibly grateful and I’m really, really nervous to be here. But I never thought of this would happen. This right here, this is just me, okay? This is a version of me that I’ve never got to introduce to you guys before. This is just me being me, genuine me for the first time. I just want to share with you, this past year in my life, I lost a lot of things. I love you, too. I lost my career, I lost my self confidence. I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way. And I got to a point where I thought that everything that I’ve ever done here, otherwise I thought it was all meaningless. Nothing I ever did has mattered to anyone. And I was wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/17): Brock Lesnar Returns, Seth Rollins Vs. Matt Riddle For The United States Title, More
Following last week's season premiere, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for another stacked night of action. During last Monday's special episode, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to the company and attacked Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship defense against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Despite putting up a fight and kicking out of numerous pinfall attempts, the already weakened Lashley would eventually succumb to defeat. Angered by "The Beast Incarnate's" actions, Lashley would challenge Lesnar — the man who he defeated to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year in their first ever one-on-one match — to show up to "Raw" tonight. Lesnar has accepted and will appear.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Lists Sasha Banks And Naomi As SmackDown Roster Members
Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE back on May 16 when they decided to give up their Women's Tag Team Titles and walk out of "Raw." That night, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in the main event where a new No. 1 contender would have been named, but plans were forced to be changed. Since their voluntary exit, neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE programming; both women have made multiple public appearances at events outside of the company.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Comments On Move To WWE Smackdown
Rey Mysterio is moving to WWE Friday Night Smackdown. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio walked up to Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage to have a conversation with him about his son Dominik Mysterio, saying that he can’t come around to fighting him. As a result, Mysterio wanted to retire from WWE, however, Triple H would take “Super Niño” to his office to make a new deal with him, allowing Mysterio to continue his career and not having to deal with Dominik.
Yardbarker
Sasha Banks teases match with former WWE star
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) hasn’t been seen on WWE television alongside Naomi since they walked out ahead of the May 16 episode of Raw due to creative differences. A lot of things have changed since then, as Vince McMahon resigned and Triple H took over talent relations and creative.
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Returns to In-Ring Action at WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley returned to action for the first time in June in a house show on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. She participated in a six-person tag team match, teaming with her Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take on AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Nikki A.S.H.
nodq.com
News (possible spoilers) regarding Bray Wyatt’s creative direction in WWE
As previously noted, there has been talk of a “Wyatt 6” faction being formed with wrestlers playing the roles of Firefly Funhouse members. Fightful Select had some additional details about Bray Wyatt’s creative direction in WWE…. “Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of Smackdown....
