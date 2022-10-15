ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason starts much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose

In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras

As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET

Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time. A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET. It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.
