Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval
After a 16-year wait, boisterous fans let it all out with chants and cheers at Petco Park in pressure-packed postseason game against Dodgers
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason starts much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose
In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Credits Padres, ‘They Played Better’
The 111 win regular season Dodgers were nowhere to be found in the postseason. Facing the Padres in the NLDS — a team they had beat in 14 of 19 battles throughout the season — LA went 1-2 and was bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras
As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET
Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time. A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET. It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.
Dodgers Mural: Venice Beach Unveils New Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Work
It’s been a rough couple of years for Dodgers fans losing their legends. Hall of Famers Tommy Lasorda and Don Sutton both passed away in early 2021, and in 2022 we’ve lost Mike Brito, Maury Wills, and the beloved Vin Scully. One L.A. artist is doing his part...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical of Poor Approach with Runners on Base
In case you missed it, the Dodgers are down two games to one to the Padres in the NLDS. Yeah, it’s an ugly feeling. Pitching for the team has been good, but not great overall for the team. Focusing on the bullpen, it’s been basically lights out (2 earned runs over 14.2 innings).
Dodgers News: A Look Back At Another Disappointing Postseason for LA
The Dodgers were shockingly bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in four seasons following an upset by the San Diego Padres. LA entered the NLDS following a long five day layoff from the regular season where, seemingly, the team already had checked out with one week to play.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Shares About Season’s “Disappointing” Ending
Saturday night’s game has resulted in a loss of words for Dodgers fans, players, and coaches but Freddie Freeman had a few thoughts to share after the loss. Freeman, who joined the team right after the lockout, shared the same end goal as his new teammates: to win a World Series.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Says Giants Will Pursue Trea Turner in Free Agency this Winter
The MLB playoff is full steam ahead but that won’t stop pundits from talking about next years free agency. Big players are set to hit the market with their futures remaining unknown and among the top talent brings Trea Turner and his future team. It was speculated that although...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner to Start in Game 4 after Injuring Hand Last Night
Dodgers shortstop Trea turner will be in the starting lineup tonight. Turner had an apparent hand injury after sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He appeared to jam his finger on the base and immediately held it in pain. His X-rays came out negative and he will...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin’s Plan at Petco Tonight? There is No Plan
Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers in tonight’s NLDS Game 3 at Petco Park in San Diego. It will be just his second start since August 23, following up on a two-inning outing against the Rockies in the final days of the regular season. Los Angeles manager...
