Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing
The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point. Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once […] The post Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel during the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets. After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game […] The post Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers-Warriors takeaways: LeBron James explains why Lakers can't make three-pointers
LeBron James says it was no surprise that the Lakers made only 25% of their three-point shots in a season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers
Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other […] The post ‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Re-write his story’: Stephen Curry’s heartfelt reaction to seeing Andrew Wiggins get his first ring
The Golden State Warriors picked up win numero uno on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before that, the team got their rings from their 2021-22 championship run. It’s a moment very familiar to four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, but one that represents a drastic career shift for teammate Andrew Wiggins.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
‘Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed’: Kendrick Perkins slaps Lakers with harsh reality after Warriors loss
There weren’t a lot of positives to be taken away for the Los Angeles Lakers in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Kendrick Perkins just added salt to the wounds. After the Lakers hardly put up a fight on Tuesday night, the outspoken NBA analyst...
‘He’s been HORRIBLE’: Kendrick Perkins lays into Patrick Beverley over bust of a Lakers debut
The Los Angeles Lakers just got clobbered by the reigning NBA champions in a game that Patrick Beverley would rather forget. Kendrick Perkins, however, does not want that to happen. Instead, he wants to hear Beverley talk about his atrocious performance in his debut for the Lakers, which ended in a 123-109 disaster of a loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0