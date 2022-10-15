Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Cyclones Take 2022 Girls City Swim Championship
It was back and forth all night long between the Senators and the Cyclones with both teams near the top of the podium all night. SHG was able to just edge out Springfield 141-135 to claim the City title back this season.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 17
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got football, boys soccer, and volleyball for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
channel1450.com
Cyclones Pick Up Non-Conference Win Over Bullets in Three Sets
The Williamsville Bullets hosted the SHG Cyclones on Monday night in non-conference action. The Cyclones picked up with win in three sets, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21.
Lesson Learned: Cockrum Gets Illinois Dirt Mile Redemption at Springfield
Shane Cockrum vowed vengeance on the Illinois dirt miles entering Saturday’s Bettenhausen 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Cockrum absolutely dominated at southern Illinois’ Du Quoin State Fairgrounds dirt mile on Labor Day weekend in early September of this season. For nearly the...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
