New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’

he's right Wingers keep talking about the law and order they don't follow the law themselves, they don't even know how to navigate it properly
Makes me wonder how they tie there shoes in the morning really come on and then they come out the front door to let the whole world see they have them on the wrong feet!!!! lol so much fun!!!!
that's a typical Trump maneuver. he did the same in a few of the 60+ cases after the election he tried to steal, he did the same in Florida. it's not just incompetence it's for the furthering of their propaganda.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case
Trump wanted a special master. So did a businessman. The judge treated them differently
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 211