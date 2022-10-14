Senior swing ... Waukon volleyball senior Cassidy Gibbs unloads on an attack in the Indians’ home loss in five sets to Class 1A 13th-rated Dunkerton in non-conference play Monday, October 10. Gibbs knocked down six kills in the match and also recorded eight digs. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.

WAUKON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO