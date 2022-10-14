Read full article on original website
Howard Seibert
Howard Seibert, 68, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Harpers Ferry. A celebration of his life will be held November 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Green Valley Getaway in Waukon. Food will be provided, and anyone that knew him is welcome to attend. A full obituary will...
Alan Steiber
Alan Frederick Steiber, born August 17, 1948 in Waukon and residing much of his life in Lansing, passed away October 7, 2022. A Celebration of Alan’s life will be held November 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Old Rossville Store, 851 Volney Road, rural Waukon. In lieu of fl owers, the Alan Steiber Memorial has been established.
James Miller
James Masen Miller, 66, of Volga passed away peacefully, after an enduring illness, in his home of 54 years. A memorial service was held Sunday, October 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Private family interment will be at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader assisted the family.
Blood donation opportunity offered monthly in Waukon; November Blood Drive to be held at Waukon High School
Anyone can make a difference by making a life-saving blood donation at the next Waukon Community Blood Drive. The next blood drive will take place Thursday, November 3 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Waukon High School. Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Blood donors have a...
Valerie Fox
Valerie J. Fox died Monday, October 3, 2022 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 20 at the Wexford Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1416 Great River Road, Lansing. Friends and relatives may visit from 3-7 p.m. Contact 563-586-2312 for any questions. Val...
Letter to the Editor by Karen Mathis
Friday, October 7, the VFW Auxiliary held an annual poppy campaign in Waukon. The donations received will support our local veterans, patriot quilts, veterans hospitals and nursing homes, youth activities and the National Home for Families. The generous contributions by our community will help to improve the lives of veterans,...
Streambank improvement project complete at YRSF thanks to Friends of Yellow River and the Allamakee County Community Foundation
Streambank improvement in Yellow River State Forest ... The streambank improvement project in Yellow River State Forest (areas of which are pictured in the above and below photos) included erosion prevention and angler access, along with two rock weirs and strategically placed root balls which will provide trout habitat. The project was funded by Friends of Yellow River State Forest and the Allamakee County Community Foundation. Submitted photos courtesy of Friends of Yellow River State Forest.
Waukon football team to host New Hampton this Friday in first round of Class 2A Play-Offs
After winning its fifth consecutive Class 2A District 4 undefeated season championship this past Friday, October 14, the Waukon football team will begin its Class 2A State Play-Off journey this Friday, October 21 at home. The Indians will host fellow Northeast Iowa Conference school New Hampton, beginning at 7 p.m.,...
October is Physical Therapy Month: Returning patient tells about his history and trust for VMH’s Rehabilitation Department and the area’s need for the hospital
Physical therapy patient Jim Waters of rural New Albin ... October is National Physical Therapy Month. Returning therapy patient Jim Waters of rural New Albin, pictured above at left, with physical therapist Laurel Hagensick, PT at right, explains his many years of experience and trust in the Veterans Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation staff and beyond. Submitted photo.
Waukon volleyball team wraps up regular season with final dual match loss, wins two of five matches played at NEIC Tournament
Senior swing ... Waukon volleyball senior Cassidy Gibbs unloads on an attack in the Indians’ home loss in five sets to Class 1A 13th-rated Dunkerton in non-conference play Monday, October 10. Gibbs knocked down six kills in the match and also recorded eight digs. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.
