WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
One person, several pets rescued in house fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person and several pets were rescued by firefighters following a house fire over the weekend in northern Vigo County. It happened in the 6000 block of Scott St. According to Fire Chief Brad Stott with the Otter Creek Fire Department, three people were outside the home upon arrival, and […]
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business. According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night. Chief Smith said the call came […]
WTHI
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” […]
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval home sustains damage in Saturday night fire
The residents of a Sandoval home all escaped safely after a neighbor notified them early Saturday night that the outside of their home was on fire. The fire was at the James and Ashton Kruep home at 303 East Arizona. Sandoval Fire Chief Chad Parson says the east side exterior...
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
