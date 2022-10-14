ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay

Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Business Journal

Atlanta Hawks secure Excel to sell jersey patch

The Atlanta Hawks have retained Excel Sports Management to sell their jersey patch. The team’s patch deal with digital health care brand Sharecare ends after the 2022-23 season, although both parties in August announced a multiyear extension of their broader partnership focused on the well-being of Atlantans. Excel has...
ATLANTA, GA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
TORONTO, IA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Nets start season at home against the Pelicans

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
BROOKLYN, NY

