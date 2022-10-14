ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
radionwtn.com

Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake

Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
ALABAMA STATE
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 20, 2022

LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
MURRAY, KY
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

TWRA Seeks Public Input

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

