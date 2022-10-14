Read full article on original website
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Snow in October? Flurries reported in Middle Tennessee
It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday AM
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 20, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
TWRA Seeks Public Input
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
