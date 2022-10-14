ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party the wedding of his old buddy Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
TAMPA, FL
purplePTSD.com

The Dolphins Will be a Good Test for Vikings

Needing to start the QB3 usually does much to undermine a team’s chances of victory. Unfortunately, it looks like that may be the case for the Dolphins. Regardless, the Dolphins are still going to present a challenge for the Vikings. Miami began the year wonderfully, capturing 3 victories in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Broncos host Colorado's first girls flag football championship

The Denver Broncos hosted the state's first girls flag football championship over the weekend. The Chatfield team won the tournament. Twenty-five schools from three metro area districts took part in the first season.Denver Broncos Charities paid for the pilot program, which also has the support of Colorado High School Activities Association.There were plenty of Broncos out there giving the players some tips.  
DENVER, CO

