NewTown Macon Set to Host ‘Tour of Progress’
If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H. See more.
Seventh Annual Celebrating ART Set for Oct. 19-22
Stratford Academy hosts its seventh annual Celebrating ART from Oct. 19-22. Celebrating ART is a four-day event celebrating the visual arts in the Middle Georgia community and was a 2020 recipient of the Macon Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Award. It kicks off on Oct. 18 with the Arty Party Preview...
