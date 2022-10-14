ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lessenberry: A race for control of Congress

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Four years ago, Michigan Republicans found an unexpected charismatic star candidate: John James, an African-American businessman who graduated from West Point, and served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following two tours of duty in Iraq, he earned his MBA at the University of Michigan and then went to work for the global supply chain management company his father founded. Four years ago, at 37, he decided to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, to challenge incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He won the nomination, thanks both to lackluster competition and a timely endorsement from...
Tom Campbell: R and D the only two letters that matter

Fewer than four weeks remain before the midterm elections. Seasoned political pundits always await the “October Surprise,” some last-minute revelation that impacts the outcome. Short of the Herschel Walker expose, this has been a relatively quiet campaign season. Election polls are frequently dead wrong in predicting outcomes. Polling is difficult today. Since landline phones are all but abandoned, phone surveys, especially mobile phones, don’t give a conclusive reading. We won’t answer calls from callers we don’t recognize. Online polls also have problems and mail is...
