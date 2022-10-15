ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Walleye open preseason with 6-2 win at Kalamazoo

 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO — The Toledo Walleye opened up their preseason in style with a 6-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at the Wings Event Center.

Toledo scored five unanswered goals after Olivier LeBlanc opened the scoring for Kalamazoo just 1:26 into the game.

Sylvania native and St. John's Jesuit graduate Joey Sofo scored the first goal for Toledo 16:01 into the opening period to tie the game at 1.

Brett McKenzie and Kirill Tyutyayev scored second-period goals for the Walleye and then Sam Craggs and Kurt Gosselin lit the lamp for Toledo in the third period with goals just seven seconds apart.

Mason McCarty scored in the third period for Kalamazoo to break up the Walleye string of goals. But Gordie Green scored one final goal for Toledo.

Green and Gosselin had two assists each to go along with their goals.

Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa started for Toledo and made 29 saves on 31 Kalamazoo shots to pick up the win.

The Walleye play another preseason game against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Center.

