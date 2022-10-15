Read full article on original website
6 Interesting Ranger-Led Programs At Utah’s National Parks That Are Absolutely Free
It sounds like the name of a John Wayne western, but the term often refers to Utah’s five magnificent national parks. Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches National Parks stretch from west to east across southern Utah’s high desert. Each park boasts unique and jaw-dropping geological features and captivating landscapes. From towering rock walls, natural arches, and distinct stone pillars — all decorated in otherworldly colors from earthy reds to shining pinks to deep purples — these parks have inspired countless geologists and artists.
4 Reasons I Chose To Retire On South Carolina’s Beautiful Grand Strand
That last winter in Chicago was as nasty as a cantankerous hornet. It was time to live my dream: a warm beach on the Atlantic Ocean. Researching properties, I was convinced coastal real estate in the United States was too expensive. But I could teach at an international school in Panama and live in a cottage on the ocean. I sold my house and dusted off my teaching certificate. Then someone suggested Myrtle Beach. I was decades beyond a spring break lifestyle but curious enough to research. Surprisingly, I found oceanfront properties that I could afford.
