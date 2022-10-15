Read full article on original website
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Pennsylvania man held in Russia on marijuana-related charge to be moved to labor camp
A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review. Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School. Fogel […]
‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10
The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
Westword
Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes
After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
thefreshtoast.com
This State Just Halted THC Testing For Drivers
It appears that dozens of drivers who might have consumed CBD have been wrongfully penalized for testing positive for THC. The Michigan State Police/Forensic Science Division (MSP/FSD) recently halted THC toxicology testing for drivers suspected to be driving under the influence of marijuana. This came after a “technical issue” that revealed that previous test methods allowed for the conversion of CBD into THC leading to false positive results.
This 'magic' mushroom dispensary in Florida is selling psychedelics and testing legal boundaries
Chillum in Tampa, Florida, is selling "magic" mushroom products made from a strain that is not illegal in all but one state.
Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in
The pardon will apply only to those with federal charges of simple possession.
Federal Judge Rules National Park Service Was Wrong to Loosen Alaska Hunting Regulations
Recently, the National Park Service relaxed its hunting regulations in Alaska’s national preserves that allowed prohibited practices in other federal lands. Now, though, federal courts have ruled that the recent revision is a mistake. According to U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason’s ruling, the NPS was wrong to defer...
News4Jax.com
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
thefreshtoast.com
THC-O Is To Cannabis What Heroin Is To Opium — Is It Legal?
THC-O acetate (THC-O, ATHC) is becoming a popular option among cannabis consumers. According to Google trends, interest in this compound peaked around mid-2021. Consumers are turning to THC-O for two likely reasons. The first is that delta-8 THC acetate is hemp-derived and therefore legal and accessible in states where marijuana is illegal.
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Puerto Rico Senator Wants To Eliminate Penalties For Cannabis Possession, Gov Says No Way
After President Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level marijuana possession convictions, a Senator in Puerto Rico filed a bill to remove penalties for low-level cannabis possession in the U.S. territory. Independent Senator José “Chaco” Vargas Vidot recently introduced Senate Bill 1042 to decriminalize the personal use of...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Do you think marijuana should be 100% legal in Florida?
On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. The President is now encouraging states to do the same. This got us talking about the legalization of marijuana in the state of Florida. Right now, the state has legalized medical marijuana for qualified people. Certain counties and municipalities have enacted their own reforms.
Judge overturns Great Falls’ marijuana dispensary ban
A Cascade County District Court judge has overturned a municipal prohibition on cannabis dispensaries in Great Falls and ordered local officials to permit a new recreational marijuana shop as soon as possible. Tuesday’s ruling comes just weeks before Great Falls residents will vote on whether to allow the sale of...
