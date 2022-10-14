BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Florida women's basketball has been tabbed to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference by conference media voters, the SEC announced Tuesday morning. Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.

