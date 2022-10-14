Laurence Fishburne has offered his candid view on the latest Matrix film, which he wasn’t asked to appear in.The Matrix Resurrections was released in December 2021, and saw Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.However, Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ original trilogy, didn’t get the invite. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a different incarnation of the role.Speaking at the premiere of his new film, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, on Tuesday (18 October), Fisburne told Variety: “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good...

