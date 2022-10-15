Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Acco Brands Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For September 2022
September ended up turning out a whole lot like August. It was another month for steep losses in the equity markets with not a safe haven to be found, even in the traditionally defensive utilities sector. Not only is the Fed continuing to aggressively raise rates, but we're starting to see some of the larger systemic consequences that can come with yields soaring in such a short period of time.
Masimo Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Masimo Corporation (MASI), Targa Resources (TRGP), Travelzoo (TZOO) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, United-Guardian, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), United-Guardian (UG), NVE Corporation (NVEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) 3.69 -1.6% 16% 2022-10-12 05:09:06. 2 United-Guardian (UG) 11.49 2.32% 8.88% 2022-10-08...
Ennis, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ennis (EBF), Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ennis (EBF) 20.72 -1.85% 4.83% 2022-10-16 21:10:08. 2 Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP) 4.94 5.32% 4.63% 2022-10-15 07:46:06.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Eaton Vance Senior Floating, Citizens Holding Company, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), RGC Resources (RGCO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) 11.03 -1.22% 8.79% 2022-09-29 09:06:07. 2 Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)...
SmileDirectClub And VerifyMe On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, and FuboTV. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN), Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy...
