FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Passes Law Limiting Class SizesBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Death of Abused NYC Carriage HorseBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
Officials: Car smashes into pole, causing power outages in Long Beach
Some power was out in the area because the crash and the pole sustained minor damage.
News 12
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli
A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Brooklyn deli. The owner of 3 Brothers Deli on Bay Parkway, Baber Nadeem, says the winning ticket was sold to the lucky customer on Tuesday morning. This news comes after three New York residents won $50,000 third-prize tickets in...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Power restored in Monmouth County following major outage
The power has been restored in Monmouth County and surrounding areas following a major outage.
News 12
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday. They say the crash happened around 8 a.m. at North and Wood avenues, knocking out power to 3,000 United Illuminating customers in the area for a time. It is unclear what caused the crash.
Yonkers PD's new e-bike provides step toward community-focused policing one pedal at a time
Yonkers police have a new e-bike to help enhance community policing and help response time.
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
Police say the car that struck the woman was left at the scene, but the driver fled.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Bergen County home goes up in flames
Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River.
Truck hauling cars catches fire on ramp from I-287 to I-684
The Purchase Fire Department says that crews arriving on scene found the front end of the truck was completely engulfed in flames, as were some of the cars it was carrying.
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
NYPD: Man struck and killed by car on Bronx River Parkway
A man is dead after getting struck by a car on the Bronx River Parkway near Allenton Avenue this morning.
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
Certain Mercer County towns advised to take precautions with household water after Legionella bacteria found
The New Jersey Department of Health is asking people in certain Mercer County towns to take extra safety precautions when it comes to their household water after an investigation found Legionella bacteria.
Search for missing 20-year-old Princeton University student moves to water, specifically Carnegie Lake
Police are searching for 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at Princeton University who was last seen Friday around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Scully Hall.
Officers: Over 300 animals found packed in cages inside Miller Place house
Animal control officers showed up to the home on Radio Avenue and found 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 17 tortoises, three snakes and 15 cats.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
