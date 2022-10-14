Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Lenovo Debuts Laptop and Phone With Rollable, Expandable Screens
Lenovo has created a laptop with a display that can expand upwards, giving the user more screen real estate. The company showed off the device during its Lenovo Tech World event on Tuesday, where the PC maker also debuted a smartphone that features its own expandable screen. Lenovo created the...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series - everything we know so far
With the RTX 4090 and 4080 hitting the shelves soon here's a summary of everything we know so far.
PC Magazine
MSI Raider GE67 HX Review
With today's technology, deluxe laptop PCs can easily overpower many mainstream desktops, and nowhere is that clearer than in gaming PCs. The 15.6-inch MSI Raider GE67 HX isn't as colossal as the company's 17.3-inch GT77 Titan (though one configuration shares that behemoth's blazing Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics), but our test unit is less than half as expensive at $2,499.99. Even at its much lower price, the Raider still boasts a gorgeous OLED screen and impressive audio, not to mention excellent productivity and gaming performance. It doesn't quite steal our Editors' Choice award among gaming laptops from Lenovo's 16-inch Legion 7 Gen 7, but it easily earns a commendable four-star rating.
PC Magazine
Samsung SSD 990 Pro Review
The Samsung SSD 990 Pro (starts at $169.99; $289.99 for 2TB as tested), the company's flagship PCI Express 4.0 internal solid-state drive, has a hard act to follow—we gave the SSD 980 Pro 4.5 stars and an Editors' Choice award—but for the most part makes a great product even better. This power-efficient drive gets high marks for raw speed, everyday application performance, a strong software suite, and hardware-based encryption. It doesn't quite match its predecessor's rating because other recent internal SSDs outpaced it in our gaming benchmarks, but its overall capability makes this Samsung a versatile drive well-suited for creative tasks.
PC Magazine
Blender Review
In 1998, NetZero set out on a mission to offer free dial-up internet access to all. Its service was spotty at best and it was loaded with ads, but it was still free. The same year, the 3D modeling and animation software Blender was released publicly online as freeware with a similar mission. Unlike NetZero, Blender has made its name as the leader in free 3D animation software amid other programs that cost thousands of dollars. Get past the feel-good message, though, and anyone interested in Blender needs to ask themselves a few questions before sinking time into learning the tool. Who is Blender for? Can you make professional-grade 3D art with it? Is Blender a truly great 3D tool, or, as in NetZero's case, is it an example of getting what you pay for?
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Netflix Adds 'Profile Transfer' Feature As It Prepares to Stop Account Sharing
As Netflix prepares to crack down on password-sharing, the company is debuting a new feature that promises to make it easy for freeloaders to set up their own paid Netflix accounts. On Monday, the streaming provider launched a “Profile Transfer” feature to all subscribers globally. It lets a user transfer...
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
PC Magazine
Big-Screen Gaming: How to Connect Your Steam Deck to a TV or Monitor
Connecting your Steam Deck to a television or monitor has never been easier, thanks to the many docking stations that appeared on the scene shortly after the handheld PC's release. They let you play on a big screen using a wired or wireless controller, or transform your Steam Deck into a workstation. Even better, some of these diminutive docks, such as the popular Jsaux Upgraded Docking Station ($49.99) or official Valve Steam Docking Station ($89), accept firmware updates, so you can enjoy an optimized, big-screen experience. They're must-have devices if you don't want to work or play using the Steam Deck's 7-inch display.
PC Magazine
Houdini Review
It seems only fitting that rocket scientist Greg Hermanovic cofounded SideFX. The visual effects (VFX) software company was the first to develop a particle system and to include an expression language in the user interface in early versions of its software. SideFX would go on to create powerful VFX software, Houdini, that produces amazing visuals, from explosions to accurate physics-based destructions.
Polygon
Minecraft Legends looks like a different breed of RTS
After initially announcing its Minecraft RTS last year, Microsoft and Mojang finally gave players a real look at Minecraft Legends on Saturday at Minecraft Live 2022. A group of developers sat down to chat about what exactly the game is and even offered an in-depth gameplay demo for fans. During the showcase, Microsoft also revealed that players will be able to check out Minecraft Legends themselves in spring 2023.
PC Magazine
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (for PC) Review
Sony has been expanding the PlayStation brand to the PC over the last few years and has found tons of success with ports of Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. The latest to join PlayStation’s growing PC pantheon is from one of its most popular franchises: the recent remaster of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ($49.99) that first arrived on the PlayStation 5 earlier this year. Although it doesn't get quite the same facelift as the remake of The Last of Us Part I, Uncharted: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy both receive a healthy dose of optimization, including support for ultrawide monitors, 4K resolution, AMD FS2 2 and Nvidia DLSS, and even some PS5 additions like DualSense Controller support. This is the best possible way for PC players to experience these games.
Motley Fool
An Investor's Look at Semiconductors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
Digital Trends
The best gaming mouse for esports
Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.
PC Magazine
Speak Up: How to Use Speech Recognition and Dictate Text in Windows
Did you know you can issue commands to Windows? You can tell the operating system to open applications, dictate text, and perform many other tasks. This can be done through Cortana, or you can use the speech recognition built directly into Windows 10 and 11 in order to speak to any supported version of Windows.
PC Magazine
Anker Soundcore VR P10 Review
Based on the name, Anker's Soundcore VR P10 earphones ($99.99) sound like they’re geared toward VR headsets. They’re indeed designed to work with the Meta Quest 2, but they’re really just a flexible pair of true wireless earphones with customizable lighting, a charging case that stores a USB-C transmitter (and they have Bluetooth connectivity), and crisp, clean sound. Their biggest flaw is a lack of deep bass response. If you want a better gaming-focused experience, Razer's over-ear Barracuda X headphones ($99.99) have a boom mic and offer both more bass and superior voice performance. If you want true wireless earphones and the lack of a USB-C transmitter isn’t a deal breaker, JBL's Tune 130NC earphones ($99.95) offer booming low-end and passable active noise cancellation.
US News and World Report
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
MaxLinear teams with prpl Foundation for Open Service Platform featuring its AnyWAN™ Broadband Chips running prplOS
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the availability of the MaxLinear AnyWAN ™ Open Service Platform running prplOS. The company will showcase its powerful capability at the prpl Summit held on 20 October and at Broadband World Forum (BBWF) in Amsterdam (18 – 20 October – Exhibition Stand B-16.) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005586/en/ MaxLinear AnyWAN Open Service Platform Running prplOS (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
HP Flash Sale: Up to 65% Off Doorbuster Laptops, Desktops, Gaming, More
Get Black Friday pricing now. This two-day sale on HP computers will be gone in a flash. HP is hosting two days of deals(Opens in a new window) in advance of the holidays—are you getting déjà vu? Joking aside, this flash sale features Black Friday pricing, so there’s no need to wait another month or so before upgrading your desktop, laptop, or monitor. You can save up to a whopping 65% on doorbuster Black Friday deals, 20% off all HP Care Packs, and also get free shipping storewide, no minimum.
PC Magazine
Limited-Time Deal: Save an Extra $200 on Award-Winning LG C2 OLED Series TV
Woot(Opens in a new window) has been offering up daily and limited-time deals since 2004. It was acquired by Amazon in 2010, which gave it additional stock and benefits like free shipping for those with an Amazon Prime membership. You can find products from a host of categories whether you’re looking for clothes, food, tools, home, and garden, or technology.
