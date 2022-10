TUCSON, Ariz. - The Wildcats are sending Nick Lagaev, Gustaf Strom, Herman Hoeyeraal, Colton Smith, Dominique Rolland and Jay Friend to represent Arizona at the ITA Southwest Regionals in Malibu, Calif. The tournament will be hosted at Pepperdine University from Oct. 20-24. All six players will participate in doubles and singles competitions. Three of the Cats are ranked in the ITA top 100 preseason polls: No. 46 Strom, No. 77 Hoeyeraal and No. 86 Smith. It will be Lagaev's third appearance in the tournament, the second for Hoeyeraal and Smith and the first ever appearance for Strom, as well as freshmen Rolland and Friend. Five Wildcats are seeded in the top 25: Strom [8], Hoeyeraal [12], Smith [13], Lagaev [17] and Friend [21].

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO