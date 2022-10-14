ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culvercitycrossroads.com

Business Improvement Districts – Who Benefits?

On the Westside and throughout Greater Los Angeles, Business Improvement Districts provide placemaking services to commercial neighborhoods. BIDs are tasked with making their districts cleaner, safer, and more prosperous, and studies show they often succeed. But for BIDs funded by commercial assessments, there can be a tension between the desires and goals of the businesses in the district and those of the broader community. Whom do BIDs serve and whom should BIDs serve? Join WUF as we explore the role played by BIDs in Los Angeles, what they do well, who they represent and what the recent frictions between BIDs and their communities might mean for their future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

LA County – Budget Town Hall Online Oct. 24

Got any thoughts on spending public money? Second District residents are invited to join the Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell for updates on the finalized County budget for 2022-2023 and to help inform a more inclusive budget process. 6:00 PM PDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. Register to join...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

City Drops Allowable Decibels, Restricts Hours for Leaf Blowers

Effective November 24, 2022, all leaf blowers operating within Culver City must not exceed 65 decibels. Inspections of equipment will be required and equipment which does not meet this standard will be prohibited from use. Operators failing to adhere to the new standards are subject to citations with fines. Operation...
CULVER CITY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Dear Editor – Support for O’Brien

I am writing this letter to show my support for Dan O’Brien. For several years in the early 2000s, I worked with Dan on the Board of the Culver City Education Foundation, He was always open minded and dependable while serving on committees and fundraisers. Since leaving the CCEF,...
CULVER CITY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Vote Smart – Mark Your Ballot

So, while Election Day is still a few weeks off, I’m already getting questions from people about “Mark Your Ballot,” the column that I run on the last day to vote. I’m honored that I have earned that amount of pubic trust, and that my decade-plus of covering local politics makes my voice one that people feel is worth listening to. I will give you my honest reflection.
CULVER CITY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

VoxFemina – “No Place Like Home” Live and Online

Sometimes there really is No Place Like Home – Culver City based VoxFemina is opening doors for their audience; maybe their very own doors. The live performance of “No Place Like Home” will be November 6, 2022 at 3 pm at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles 90020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

AVPA Fall Concert – Oct. 23

The Culver City High School Concert Band and Orchestra will join the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and Vocal Ensemble for a Halloween Carnival and Concert on Oct. 23, 2022 at the Robert Frost Auditorium. Come in costume, play games and win prizes! Carnival begins at 5 pm, and the concert begins at 6 pm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy