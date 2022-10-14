On the Westside and throughout Greater Los Angeles, Business Improvement Districts provide placemaking services to commercial neighborhoods. BIDs are tasked with making their districts cleaner, safer, and more prosperous, and studies show they often succeed. But for BIDs funded by commercial assessments, there can be a tension between the desires and goals of the businesses in the district and those of the broader community. Whom do BIDs serve and whom should BIDs serve? Join WUF as we explore the role played by BIDs in Los Angeles, what they do well, who they represent and what the recent frictions between BIDs and their communities might mean for their future.

