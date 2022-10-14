Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Pac-12 college football Week 7 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels; how to watch USC, Oregon State, more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will once again be kicking off as we arrive at Week 7 of the college football season. The Oregon State Beavers will both be among those teams on the playing field today along with a Top 25 clash in No. 7 USC taking on No. 20 Utah among other intriguing matchups.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bad night in the faceoff circle for Kraken for home opener
The Seattle Kraken weren’t smart with the puck in their 2022-23 home opener Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Getting control of it to begin with was another serious problem. The Kraken struggled in the faceoff dot from the opening second and never corrected the trend in the...
Yardbarker
Washington Huskies: Game 7 vs. Arizona – TV, Weather, Injuries, More
For Game 7, the Washington Huskies host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 7 of the Washington Huskies 2022 football season as they host Arizona. Whether you are headed to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to watch, stream, listen to Mariners vs. Astros in ALDS Game 3
The Mariners host the Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday in Game 3 of the ALDS, the first postseason game in Seattle since Oct. 18, 2001. Down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Seattle faces elimination for the first time this postseason. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. with right-hander...
Yakima Herald Republic
George Kirby’s dominant start can’t be lost in Mariners’ scoreless stretch in Game 3
By the time all 18 innings of what was tied for the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history was over, George Kirby was probably ready to pitch again. And by the time it was over after six hours and 22 minutes, it might have almost been possible to forget Kirby had ever pitched in the first place.
Yakima Herald Republic
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
Oregon prepares for UCLA showdown and ESPN 'College GameDay' while Trojans take the week off
The USC Trojans are on a bye week after a gut-wrenching loss to Utah in a game filled with plenty of controversial calls. Lincoln Riley and his team will sit back and watch this weekend, and the biggest game of the entire college football slate is UCLA facing Oregon. There...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:06 p.m. EDT
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep. SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Washington vs. Arizona: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Yakima Herald Republic
Backup Martin Jones gets start in net for Kraken’s home opener
Two games into the season, free-agent acquisition Martin Jones already has influenced the Kraken's goaltending rotation. Jones, who made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over the L.A. Kings on Thursday, earned his second consecutive start in their home opener Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. “One of the pieces...
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to come to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
Once UCLA upset the Utah Utes and kept its undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear it would be a marquee matchup. RelatedDan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to town. ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will head to Eugene for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. This will be the 26th time the Ducks have been...
Trojans Wire Perspective: It’s in USC’s best interest for Oregon to beat UCLA
This article was written by Matt Zemek, the Managing Editor for USA TODAY’s Trojans Wire. Give them a follow, you won’t be sorry. What are Oregon fans thinking about the mood at USC after the Trojans lost to Utah? You can guess what USC fans are thinking: Pac-12 refs are the worst. That point aside, however, fans in Eugene might wonder: Which team will USC fans be rooting for? On one hand, this might seem easy: USC fans want a meteor shower and hope both teams can lose. Joking aside, of course, USC fans are never going to root for UCLA, right?...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Oct. 15, 2022
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
Jordan Addison winding up on crutches adds injury to insult in USC’s loss to Utah
The USC Trojans were downed in a thrilling matchup against Pac-12 rivals Utah on Saturday, and an injury to star wide receiver Jordan Addison only stands to add to the heartbreak within Lincoln Riley’s program. The Trojans were gutted after their hard-fought defeat against Utah, with quarterback Caleb Williams reduced to tears. The injury to Addison is just another big blow for USC football in the aftermath of their first loss of the year.
