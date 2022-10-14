This article was written by Matt Zemek, the Managing Editor for USA TODAY’s Trojans Wire. Give them a follow, you won’t be sorry. What are Oregon fans thinking about the mood at USC after the Trojans lost to Utah? You can guess what USC fans are thinking: Pac-12 refs are the worst. That point aside, however, fans in Eugene might wonder: Which team will USC fans be rooting for? On one hand, this might seem easy: USC fans want a meteor shower and hope both teams can lose. Joking aside, of course, USC fans are never going to root for UCLA, right?...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO