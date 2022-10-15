Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
Washington takeaways: Huskies are fun but flawed and, at 5-2, already better than last year
It was a game unlike any we’ve seen, so it stands to reason it ended dramatically. What went into the Astros win; what’s next for Seattle? ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
What did Jedd Fisch say after Washington?
Washington defeated Arizona 49-39 on Saturday night and the defense simply could not stop the Huskies enough to have a chance to win the game. "It was one of those games where we knew in the end it was going to be a who could outscore the other team,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “There were a couple of possessions in there we didn’t get the points we needed and they did. That’s just what it is.
q13fox.com
2 friends walking to Mariners playoff game from Mill Creek after losing bet
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two friends will be embarking on a journey they once joked about but didn't think would come to fruition– walking over 20 miles to To-Mobile Park from Mill Creek to watch the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs. "We were just having lunch and sometimes you...
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
KOLD-TV
Washington comes out on top against Arizona
SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
capitolhillseattle.com
Should Washington fight the Bolt Creek Fire to protect Seattle’s air?
We may be breathing in the last smoky days of 2022 on Capitol Hill but get used to them. Seattle is seeing more unhealthy air than ever — and state fire suppression efforts don’t prioritize air quality. Meanwhile, as much as the smoke and haze is a concern,...
Washington Examiner
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
seattlemet.com
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
Tacoma, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tacoma. The Royal High School football team will have a game with Foss High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00. The Mount Tahoma High School football team will have a game with Stadium High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
