Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date

SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Washington?

Washington defeated Arizona 49-39 on Saturday night and the defense simply could not stop the Huskies enough to have a chance to win the game. "It was one of those games where we knew in the end it was going to be a who could outscore the other team,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “There were a couple of possessions in there we didn’t get the points we needed and they did. That’s just what it is.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
KOLD-TV

Washington comes out on top against Arizona

SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person

Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?

Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE

