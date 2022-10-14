ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culvercitycrossroads.com

Business Improvement Districts – Who Benefits?

On the Westside and throughout Greater Los Angeles, Business Improvement Districts provide placemaking services to commercial neighborhoods. BIDs are tasked with making their districts cleaner, safer, and more prosperous, and studies show they often succeed. But for BIDs funded by commercial assessments, there can be a tension between the desires and goals of the businesses in the district and those of the broader community. Whom do BIDs serve and whom should BIDs serve? Join WUF as we explore the role played by BIDs in Los Angeles, what they do well, who they represent and what the recent frictions between BIDs and their communities might mean for their future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Dear Editor – O’Brien’s Scout Skills Model Leadership

I was born and raised in Culver City and my 2 children attended CCUSD all 12 years of their education. When my son was bridging from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts we decided to send him to Troop 915 in Westchester for 2 reasons. One, because 2 of his friend’s brothers were already in that troop and second, because Culver City Troop 108 really wasn’t doing much. My son is 1 year younger than Dan’s son and Dan had just stepped up to be Scout Master of Troop 108 and was about to hit the ground running.
CULVER CITY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Vote Smart – Mark Your Ballot

So, while Election Day is still a few weeks off, I’m already getting questions from people about “Mark Your Ballot,” the column that I run on the last day to vote. I’m honored that I have earned that amount of pubic trust, and that my decade-plus of covering local politics makes my voice one that people feel is worth listening to. I will give you my honest reflection.
CULVER CITY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

LA County – Budget Town Hall Online Oct. 24

Got any thoughts on spending public money? Second District residents are invited to join the Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell for updates on the finalized County budget for 2022-2023 and to help inform a more inclusive budget process. 6:00 PM PDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. Register to join...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

City Drops Allowable Decibels, Restricts Hours for Leaf Blowers

Effective November 24, 2022, all leaf blowers operating within Culver City must not exceed 65 decibels. Inspections of equipment will be required and equipment which does not meet this standard will be prohibited from use. Operators failing to adhere to the new standards are subject to citations with fines. Operation...
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy