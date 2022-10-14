ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BCS, YSG & OLO Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - CMTL

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL ("Comtech" or the "Company"). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Comtech and certain...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 18.9% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million. Canoo GOEV stock increased by 12.4% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million. Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 11.8%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger/Albertsons $25B Merger Might Face Antitrust Challenge

Friday, Kroger Co KR agreed to acquire Albertsons Companies Inc ACI for $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion, to establish a national footprint. However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could challenge the deal amid intensified antitrust scrutiny under the Biden administration. "There is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Splunk, Milestone Pharmaceuticals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST shares surged 38.4% to $11.75 in pre-market trading after reporting results from Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of Etripamil nasal spray in patients with Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia. The company said 'trial met its primary endpoint.'
STOCKS
Benzinga

Boston Beer To Surge Over 15%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $45 For Dell

Credit Suisse boosted the price target on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM from $385 to $405. Boston Beer shares fell 5.5% to close at $350.68 on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. DELL from $54 to $45. Dell Technologies shares rose 1.5% to $34.76 in pre-market trading.
DRINKS
Benzinga

$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goodness Growth To Sue Verano Over Canceled Acquisition, Claims The Company Backed Down After Failing To Reduce Price

On October 13th, 2022, Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF delivered notice to Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS purporting to terminate the arrangement agreement between Verano and Goodness dated January 31, 2022, as amended. Under the arrangement agreement, Verano agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares of Goodness.
BUSINESS

