BCS, YSG & OLO Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - CMTL
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL ("Comtech" or the "Company"). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Comtech and certain...
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
EXCLUSIVE: Equity Animal Ropes In Former JP Morgan Official Laura Justis As MD
New York-based Investor Relations firm, Equity Animal, named its first Managing Director, Laura Justis. What Happened? Laura joined Equity Animal from @PlatinumEquity, an LA-based private equity firm focused on leveraged buyouts. Laura will be based out of the company headquarters in New York, NY, and starts on October 17. Before...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Goldman Plans Combining Investment Banking and Trading Units In Major Organizational Overhaul
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS is planning a significant reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions. Goldman will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit while merging asset and wealth management into another, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman's...
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 18.9% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million. Canoo GOEV stock increased by 12.4% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million. Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 11.8%...
Kroger/Albertsons $25B Merger Might Face Antitrust Challenge
Friday, Kroger Co KR agreed to acquire Albertsons Companies Inc ACI for $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion, to establish a national footprint. However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could challenge the deal amid intensified antitrust scrutiny under the Biden administration. "There is...
Splunk, Milestone Pharmaceuticals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST shares surged 38.4% to $11.75 in pre-market trading after reporting results from Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of Etripamil nasal spray in patients with Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia. The company said 'trial met its primary endpoint.'
Boston Beer To Surge Over 15%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $45 For Dell
Credit Suisse boosted the price target on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM from $385 to $405. Boston Beer shares fell 5.5% to close at $350.68 on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. DELL from $54 to $45. Dell Technologies shares rose 1.5% to $34.76 in pre-market trading.
$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Credit Suisse Settles Case Related To Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Suisse Group AG CS will pay $495 million as a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General (NJAG) related to its Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) business, with transactions dating back to before 2008. The Attorney General alleged over $3 billion in damages in a litigation case filed in...
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Goodness Growth To Sue Verano Over Canceled Acquisition, Claims The Company Backed Down After Failing To Reduce Price
On October 13th, 2022, Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF delivered notice to Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS purporting to terminate the arrangement agreement between Verano and Goodness dated January 31, 2022, as amended. Under the arrangement agreement, Verano agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares of Goodness.
