Educators rally at City Hall to protest late payments by the DOE
Nearly 100 people gathered on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday ahead of a hearing to protest not getting paid on time by the Department of Education.
'Saturdays with Shah' to resume Mount Vernon street cleanup effort
A couple of volunteers are catching the attention of their community and lawmakers for taking on the daunting task of cleaning up the streets and parks of Mount Vernon.
Yonkers PD's new e-bike provides step toward community-focused policing one pedal at a time
Yonkers police have a new e-bike to help enhance community policing and help response time.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli
A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Brooklyn deli. The owner of 3 Brothers Deli on Bay Parkway, Baber Nadeem, says the winning ticket was sold to the lucky customer on Tuesday morning. This news comes after three New York residents won $50,000 third-prize tickets in...
East Ramapo schools to close 2 hours early Wednesday
Officials say all students will be released about two hours early tomorrow because of congestion expected in the area in the afternoon.
Officers: Over 300 animals found packed in cages inside Miller Place house
Animal control officers showed up to the home on Radio Avenue and found 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 17 tortoises, three snakes and 15 cats.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
'They don’t deserve to be locked in a cell all day.' - Protest calls for end to solitary confinement in NYC jails
Advocates rallied in lower Manhattan today to call for an end to solitary confinement in all New York City jails.
Polls close in second primary for Bridgeport's 127th District State House race
Tuesday was Primary Day in Bridgeport again in the 127th District State House race following a judge's ruling. A judge ordered a new Democratic primary between the incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy and his challenger, City Councilman Marcus Brown. In the original primary held on Aug. 9, incumbent Jack Hennessy...
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Man wanted for stealing merchandise from Home Depot in Commack
Police say the man, who wore a mask, stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from the store on Jericho Turnpike last month.
Caught on camera: Police ask for help finding man they say stole from Home Depot in Westchester
State police are asking for the public's help to find the man they say stole from a Home Depot in Westchester County.
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
Route 118/Saw Mill River Road closed for 6-8 weeks in Yorktown to replace culvert
It will be closed between Hanover Street and Birdsall Drive in both directions.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes SUV with 3-month-old baby inside
An infant is now safe after thieves stole a vehicle where the baby was left in the backseat.
Man wanted for forcibly touching woman in Islandia store
According to police, a man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway on Aug. 30 at 3:40 p.m.
Bergen County home goes up in flames
Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River.
Police: Yonkers man arrested for robbing gas station, slashing worker
They say Nelson Rosa had a verbal dispute and slashed the gas station employee on the face before running off with more than $1,000 in cash.
