Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Bergen County home goes up in flames
A large home near the Rockland County border in Bergen County ravaged by a fire this weekend. Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River. The fire went to four alarms, but crews were able to get it under control. No injuries...
talkofthesound.com
Sunday Morning Fire Leaves Several New Rochelle Residents Homeless
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 16, 2022) — An electrical fire that investigators believe started in a ceiling fan spread into the cluttered attic of a multi-family house on a dead end street in the South End not far from Pizzeria La Rosa. Residents self-evacuated. There was no report of...
News 12
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at St. James dealership
Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
FDNY: 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment in Brooklyn, according to officials.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a business in September. According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units. It is...
News 12
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. Environmental Conservation police officer and state police responded in Morris around 11 a.m. at the site of the incident. The child has...
Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic
An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery Of Port Chester Gas Station
Police are looking for a suspect who they say was involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Westchester County. It happened in Port Chester on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 7 p.m. at the BP gas station at 230 Boston Post Road (Route 1), police said. The suspect...
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
Comments / 0