FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The FSC women's soccer team hosted Sarah Lawrence in a Skyline Conference match this afternoon and played to a 1-1 tie. The Rams (8-8-2, 8-0-1 Skyline) got on the board early as they drew a pair of corner kicks in the opening minute. On the second attempt, FSC senior forward Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) sent the corner in and it was knocked away by an SLC (10-3-2, 7-0-1 Skyline) defender. Senior forward Emily Zeblisky (Northport, N.Y.) located the ball in the air and headed it into the top left of the net to put FSC in front, 1-0.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO