Clear Fork thumps Shelby in punishing decision
Clear Fork recorded a big victory over Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Galion dims lights on Pleasant
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Galion turned out the lights on Pleasant 44-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Pleasant.
Fredericktown outduels Cardington-Lincoln in competitive clash
No quarter was granted as Fredericktown blunted Cardington-Lincoln's plans 44-28 on October 14 in Ohio football. Fredericktown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
West Holmes barely gives New Philadelphia a chance in blowout victory
West Holmes wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 60-7 victory over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football action on October 14. West Holmes opened with a 15-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.
Fort Loramie cancels check from Lucas
Fort Loramie stretched out and finally snapped Lucas to earn a 34-17 victory during this Ohio football game. Fort Loramie moved in front of Lucas 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Loudonville dominates early, rolls past East Knox
LOUDONVILLE -- NASA would envy the blast off Loudonville authored on Friday while dispatching East Knox 49-8 during this Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football game. The Redbirds put it all together on both sides of the ball to earn the convincing victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 49, East Knox 8. Loudonville hammered...
Blank check: Mansfield writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Mansfield's impenetrable defense prompted a 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon in Ohio high school football on October 14. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Centerburg takes down Northmor
Centerburg ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Northmor 49-13 at Centerburg High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Centerburg drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
Ontario wallops Marion Harding
Ontario left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Marion Harding 38-6 at Ontario High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Ontario drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Marion Harding after the first quarter.
Kenyon falls a point short in wild shootout
GAMBIER -- A week after coming back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a win, the Kenyon Owls nearly conjured another unlikely come-from-behind victory against the College of Wooster (3-3, 2-3 NCAC). However, 28 unanswered points to tie the game and a potential game-tying or -winning score with seconds...
'We don’t stop': Centerburg clinches share of KMAC title with win over Northmor
CENTERBURG -- Friday night could have very well been a letdown game for the Centerburg Trojans. They were coming off a dramatic road win over Danville – one that afforded them a one-game cushion at the top of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference standings with two weeks left.
Storm warning: McComb unleashes full fury on Plymouth
It was a tough night for Plymouth which was overmatched by McComb in this 55-7 verdict. The first quarter gave McComb a 21-0 lead over Plymouth.
Lexington hustles by Madison Comprehensive
Lexington charged Madison Comprehensive and collected a 28-10 victory on October 14 in Ohio football action. Lexington opened with a 14-3 advantage over Madison Comprehensive through the first quarter.
GALLERY: Centerburg 49, Northmor 13
Centerburg defeated Northmor on Friday, 49-13, to clinch a share of its second Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title in three years (the Trojans won it in 2020 as well). The Trojans will look to win the conference outright next week, when arch-rival Fredericktown comes to town.
Danville dispatches Mt. Gilead
Danville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Gilead 19-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Danville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Gilead after the first quarter.
Knox Pages reporter Grant Ritchey volunteers at East Knox for Report For America service project
HOWARD — One of my roles as a reporting for Knox Pages and Report For America is to complete a service project related to my news beats -- education and the developing workforce. For my service project I chose to work alongside East Knox Jr./Sr High School students in...
Part III of the Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson: coroner says student was tied to the tracks
Kenyon College president Rev. William Peirce immediately summoned Kenyon College’s physician, Dr. Irvin S. Workman, and an undertaker. Newspaper reports are vague, but somehow Newbold Pierson was informed of his son’s death.
