Celina, OH

Knox Pages

Clear Fork thumps Shelby in punishing decision

Clear Fork recorded a big victory over Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
Knox Pages

Galion dims lights on Pleasant

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Galion turned out the lights on Pleasant 44-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Pleasant.
GALION, OH
Knox Pages

Fort Loramie cancels check from Lucas

Fort Loramie stretched out and finally snapped Lucas to earn a 34-17 victory during this Ohio football game. Fort Loramie moved in front of Lucas 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Knox Pages

Loudonville dominates early, rolls past East Knox

LOUDONVILLE -- NASA would envy the blast off Loudonville authored on Friday while dispatching East Knox 49-8 during this Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football game. The Redbirds put it all together on both sides of the ball to earn the convincing victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 49, East Knox 8. Loudonville hammered...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg takes down Northmor

Centerburg ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Northmor 49-13 at Centerburg High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Centerburg drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Ontario wallops Marion Harding

Ontario left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Marion Harding 38-6 at Ontario High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Ontario drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Marion Harding after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Kenyon falls a point short in wild shootout

GAMBIER -- A week after coming back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a win, the Kenyon Owls nearly conjured another unlikely come-from-behind victory against the College of Wooster (3-3, 2-3 NCAC). However, 28 unanswered points to tie the game and a potential game-tying or -winning score with seconds...
GAMBIER, OH
Knox Pages

Lexington hustles by Madison Comprehensive

Lexington charged Madison Comprehensive and collected a 28-10 victory on October 14 in Ohio football action. Lexington opened with a 14-3 advantage over Madison Comprehensive through the first quarter.
LEXINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Centerburg 49, Northmor 13

Centerburg defeated Northmor on Friday, 49-13, to clinch a share of its second Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title in three years (the Trojans won it in 2020 as well). The Trojans will look to win the conference outright next week, when arch-rival Fredericktown comes to town.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Danville dispatches Mt. Gilead

Danville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Gilead 19-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Danville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Gilead after the first quarter.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

