Boo Bayou Fall Festival at Vermilionville
The Boo Bayou Fall Festival is this Saturday, October 22nd, at Vermilionville. There will be plenty of fun & activities for the kids. The event will feature balloon animals, trick or treat, face painting, a coloring station, photo opportunities, and Spooktacular food! The hours are 10 am – 3pm. Admission is just $5.00. Kids under 2 are free.
Carencro Veterans Celebration Coming up Sat, Nov 5th
Here is a chance to honor all veterans in Carencro!. The City of Carencro is planning a Veterans Celebration at 10am on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This year will be extra special because it is the first time in two years that Carencro is able to hold it live and in-person because of the pandemic.
Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
Maryview Farm Road Bridges CLOSED
Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government have informed that both bridges on Maryview Farm Road, across Manor Park Coulee and Bayou Vermilion will be closed effective Tuesday, October 18 for repairs. It is expected to be closed for approximately 2 months, weather permitting. Motorists are directed to use E. Pont Des...
Almendares, Trahan Get Weekly Honors from the Sun Belt and LSWA
A pair of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns were honored today by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association for their efforts in the win over Marshall. Kicker Kenneth Almendares was named LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week and safety Bralen Trahan was named the LSWA Defensive Player of the week. Almendares, a sophomore...
Eric Garror named CBS Midseason All-American
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns were represented on the CBS Sports Midseason All-American list by senior cornerback/return specialist Eric Garror. Garror, a Mobile, Alabama native, has returned punts for the Cajuns since 2018 and has three career punt return touchdowns, which ties a school record. He also has two here in 2022.
Louisiana Basketball Favorites to Win SBC, Brown Voted Preseason POTY
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns men’s basketball team has been named the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference in 2022-2023, as the league’s 14 head coaches voted upon. The league also announced preseason awards and All-Conference teams, which included Jordan Brown being named the Preseason Player of the Year.
The Lady Tigers Basketball Rank No. 16 in Preseason AP Poll
Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday. This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.
