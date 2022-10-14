Read full article on original website
Erie man arrested on similar charges from 2017
An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced. Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sherman Man Arrested on Weapon Possession Charges in Ripley
A Sherman man was arrested on weapon possession charges over the weekend in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Burton Avenue at about 2:45 AM Saturday for a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. On arrival, they located a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Marcus Detweiler in front of the residence. Further investigation found that Detweiler was allegedly driving without a valid driver's license, proof of registration, proof of insurance, proper inspection, and no/distinctive license plates. While continuing to speak with Detweiler, deputies saw a .357 revolver in plain view on the floor under the driver's seat. Deputies removed Detweiler from the vehicle, and a further search revealed that the serial number on the revolver had been scratched off, and that he was allegedly in possession of an electronic stun gun. Detweiler was charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic citations, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is currently being held in the jail on $30,000 bail.
Buffalo man indicted for stealing Buffalo fire truck and crashing into vehicles
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:. One count of second-degree grand larceny. One count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property. One count of...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Stowe Street Gunshot Complaint in August
A Jamestown man has been arrested following a gunshot complaint on Stowe Street this past August. Jamestown Police said 23-year old Isiah Payne was arraigned Friday in City Court on two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment and 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged After Chain-Reaction Crash on Vineyard Drive
A Dunkirk man is facing charges stemming from a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Vineyard Drive at about 3:15 PM, with an investigation revealing that 31-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Colon allegedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. That vehicle then struck another vehicle that was also stopped at the red light. Deputies say Gonzalez-Colon was found to have a suspended license and was also following too closely and not traveling at a reasonable speed for road conditions. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Gonzalez-Colon was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too closely, and speed unseasonable and prudent. He will answer the charges in Dunkirk Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Alstar EMS and the East Dunkirk Fire Department.
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Found Guilty Of Causing Fatal Interstate-86 Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman has been found guilty of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County last year. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 33-year-old Heather Capell was convicted by a Jury of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Buffalo man flees from police, gets jail time
Approximately 30 minutes later, two officers located the minivan on Olympic Avenue and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Alma Avenue.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
chautauquatoday.com
Several arrests made after drug raid on Deer Street in Dunkirk
A several months-long investigation into sale of narcotics in the city of Dunkirk has led to a total of seven arrests. The Dunkirk Police Department reports that a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash were located and seized from a residence at 759 Deer Street last Friday. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says the raid was the result of work from multiple law enforcement agencies...
wesb.com
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
wrfalp.com
Police Working to Identify Body of Man Found in Downtown Jamestown
A body of a man was discovered behind a building on East Second Street in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the body of a white man was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Investigators are working to confirm the identify of...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
wesb.com
Assault Suspect Arrested
A Bradford man accused of assault in Foster Township has been taken into custody. Foster Township police had been searching for 20-year-old John Goodmote Miller since an incident on Wildwood Avenue on October 4th. Goodmote-Miller allegedly attacked a victim, grabbed him by the throat, choked him, and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to BRMC for injuries.
wrfalp.com
Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash
A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021. 51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department reports
Street crimes, DWI, and a weapon on school grounds. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Wellsville Police arrested Daniel E. Fronczak, age 46 of Bolivar, charging him with Petit Larceny. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Walgreens on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Fronczak is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on October 25th at 4:30 pm.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
