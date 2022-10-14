ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Late Penalty Kick Secures Senior Day Draw for GSU

GRAMBLING, La. | In a game that saw the Grambling State University women's soccer team string together multiple scoring opportunities, it took a late penalty kick to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Soccer Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the opening half, Grambling State (7-7-3 overall,...
GRAMBLING, LA
GSU Falls in Heartbreaker to FAMU

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard to the end and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but came up short in a 20-16 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Florida A&M in the 2022 home opener on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GRAMBLING, LA
Winona, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eupora High School football team will have a game with Winona High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINONA, MS
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, MS
1 dead, 2 injured in grain bin accident near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MS
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
One dead after three workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi Delta

ITTA BENA, MS
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Donations are now being accepted for the young son of the Greenville police officer who was shot and killed earlier this week. Detective Myiesha Stewart had a 3-year-old son, Jace Amar Stewart. A GoFundMe account has been established for his future. It’s NOT for funeral expenses. Click here to access the GoFundMe page.
GREENVILLE, MS

