gsutigers.com
Late Penalty Kick Secures Senior Day Draw for GSU
GRAMBLING, La. | In a game that saw the Grambling State University women's soccer team string together multiple scoring opportunities, it took a late penalty kick to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Soccer Complex. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the opening half, Grambling State (7-7-3 overall,...
gsutigers.com
GSU Falls in Heartbreaker to FAMU
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard to the end and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but came up short in a 20-16 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Florida A&M in the 2022 home opener on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Winona, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 injured in grain bin accident near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Miss. (WTVA) - An accident at a grain bin in the Mississippi Delta left one person dead and two others were sent to the hospital. It happened Thursday between Itta Bena and Moorhead. Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders confirmed one death and said medics airlifted two others away. This...
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
localmemphis.com
One dead after three workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi Delta
ITTA BENA, Miss — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene near U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
Public visitation, funeral arrangements set for Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty
A public visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Myiesha Stewart, the Greenville police officer killed in the line of duty last week. The Greenville Police Department posted the arrangements on its Facebook page. Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during...
WTOK-TV
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Donations are now being accepted for the young son of the Greenville police officer who was shot and killed earlier this week. Detective Myiesha Stewart had a 3-year-old son, Jace Amar Stewart. A GoFundMe account has been established for his future. It’s NOT for funeral expenses. Click here to access the GoFundMe page.
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
WLBT
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
