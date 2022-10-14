Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Donnelly wins conference race, Lady Jays place third in GAC Central
Washington senior Julia Donnelly outraced not only the GAC Central Thursday, but the entire Gateway Athletic Conference. Donnelly was the first-place finisher overall in the girls race for all three of the conference’s divisions during the conference championship meet at McNair Park.
Washington Missourian
Borgia completes league swing, gets new final foe
St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match. The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out Borgia
St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Knights rally past Pacific, 4-1
After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear. The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
Washington Missourian
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
Washington Missourian
Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
Washington Missourian
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
Washington Missourian
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
Washington Missourian
Augusta extends moratorium on Airbnbs, VRBOs
The moratorium on new short-term rentals in Augusta has been extended until January, and town officials said they’re weeks away from having a plan for how to proceed. In February, the Augusta Town Board placed a moratorium on new vacation rental dwellings. This means no new vacation home rentals can operate in Augusta.
Washington Missourian
Settlement reached in Autumn Hill student abuse case
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the parents of an Autumn Hill State School student, whose parents alleged that their child had been abused more than 200 times by a First Student bus driver. The settlement came Oct. 3, which was the opening day of a...
Washington Missourian
County Clerk sees uptick in voter registrations ahead of November election
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker’s office is seeing signs that there could be high interest in the Nov. 8 election. Between 30 and 50 people a day were registering to vote in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, deadline, though that includes both new registrations and people changing their address.
Washington Missourian
Becker opposes amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana usage
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, as well as prosecuting attorneys from across the state, are asking voters to vote against the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on Nov. 8. In the midterm elections, voters will decide whether to approve Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which, if...
Comments / 0