kion546.com
A suspect in a series of killings in California is set to be arraigned Tuesday
A man arrested in California over the weekend in connection with a series of killings — largely in the city of Stockton — is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The district attorney is expected to speak to reporters about the charges after the arraignment.
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park. They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m. Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900...
KCRA.com
Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city. According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
27-Year-Old Jason Wullenwaber Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in south Sacramento. The officials stated that a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a man traveling at a high rate of speed.
CBS News
Police searching for at-risk man last seen in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help to locate an at-risk missing man. Phong Ong, 62, is in danger due to medical conditions, according to police. His medical issues were not disclosed. Ong was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the 4700 block of Bamford Dr.,...
Three officers hospitalized after exposure to drug, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Police officers and one sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized after coming into contact with a drug while booking an inmate, according to a statement Sunday night from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, two police officers were booking a suspect at the Sacramento County Main Jail […]
Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
abc10.com
California guard gets 12 year prison term for killing inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was "funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands were cuffed...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say
The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
Fox40
Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to Fair Oaks standoff
FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in the hospital following a pursuit that led to a standoff in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it assisted the Citrus Heights Police Department in chasing a stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Car plows through planters and crashes into Sacramento County home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Sacramento County home Monday, fire officials said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find a car that went through several large planters and road signs before hitting an occupied home along the 3200 block of Manlove Drive.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
