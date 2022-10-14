FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Ameresco Canada is the recipient of the Energy Storage Canada’s (ESC) 2022 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award for its comprehensive microgrid and facility renewal project with the London District Catholic School Board’s (LDCSB) John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (JP II). ESC’s new Annual Energy Storage Awards recognizes organizations that are sparking the growth, development and leadership within the energy storage sector from a technology-agnostic perspective. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005864/en/ Ameresco receives Energy Storage Canada’s Landmark Application Award for its carbon reduction project with Canada’s John Paul II Catholic Secondary School. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDUCATION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO