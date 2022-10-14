Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
foxla.com
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
kvta.com
Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected
A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
Fontana Herald News
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario
A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
NBC Los Angeles
Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank
An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
Convicted felon arrested after SWAT standoff, police chase in Ventura
A man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and SWAT standoff in Ventura County on Wednesday. The suspect, John Picarelli, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges including felony assault, felony evading, burglary, and various firearm/ammunition violations. Ventura Police were investigating Picarelli for the unlawful possession of firearms in early October. Due to a […]
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier
A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021. The post Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Police seek man who stabbed wheelchair-bound octogenarian
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
Police Investigating Break-In at Megan Thee Stallion's Home
Police Friday were investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion's home in Hollywood Hills, after a pair of thieves stole more than $300,000 worth of items.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday.
Comments / 0