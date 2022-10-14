ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
kvta.com

Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting

Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier

A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario

A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
ONTARIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank

An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Convicted felon arrested after SWAT standoff, police chase in Ventura

A man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and SWAT standoff in Ventura County on Wednesday. The suspect, John Picarelli, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges including felony assault, felony evading, burglary, and various firearm/ammunition violations. Ventura Police were investigating Picarelli for the unlawful possession of firearms in early October. Due to a […]
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek man who stabbed wheelchair-bound octogenarian

Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA

