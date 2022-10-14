Read full article on original website
Roy Batty
4d ago
"EXTREMISM" liberal media code word for any Republicans that fight back, dare to criticize DEMOCRATS, don't follow the progressive mantra stated by the Democratic party propagandists in the media
Albert Valente
3d ago
People care about inflation, soring energy and gas prices, immigration, Crime, etc. These are moderate positions. Democratic party is taken over by far left extremists, so naturally they see any Republican they disagree with as radical.
Related
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some help courting independent voters on the campaign trail on Monday. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Monday in Laconia, he was joined by former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard....
WMUR.com
Former Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard campaigns for Republican Bolduc
LOUDON, N.H. — Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard visited New Hampshire on Monday to try to give a boost to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. In 2020, Gabbard was in the Granite State running for president as a Democrat while Bolduc was campaigning for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He's now the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, while Gabbard has walked away for her former party.
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to tap federal funds for courthouse upgrades
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s court system wants to tap federal pandemic relief funds to foot the bill for upgrades aimed at modernizing its operations and improving legal services for underrepresented citizens. A proposal that goes before the New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday calls for spending...
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
WCVB
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight to show a a message with an expletive about President Joe Biden. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
newsfromthestates.com
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
NHPR
How N.H. is preparing for another potential COVID-19 surge this winter
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire public health officials say they see a dangerous combination ahead: a winter rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and low interest in coronavirus booster shots, especially the new bivalent dose targeted at omicron.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden
Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
franklincountynow.com
Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election
(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
NECN
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
