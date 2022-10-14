ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

Related
slocity.org

Input Needed from SLO Businesses on Potential Water-Saving Rebates

San Luis Obispo business owners and managers interested in water conservation are invited to take a brief online survey that will help inform upcoming improvements to the City’s water conservation program. The survey will remain open for two weeks and takes about two minutes to complete. The City of...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial

SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
SALINAS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores

Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

One verdict in, second still pending in Kristin Smart murder trial

One verdict is in, and a second is still up in the air in the case of the death of a Central Coast college student more than a quarter of a century ago. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristen Smart. She disappeared in May of 1996, after Flores was seen walking her back to school from an off-campus party. Her body was never recovered.
slocity.org

SLO in Motion Projects Update – Oct. 17

The SLO in Motion construction crews are making noteworthy progress on important neighborhood improvement projects. While exact schedules are subject to change, the City of San Luis Obispo is committed to keeping the community informed as construction progresses. We appreciate your continued patience. This Week. Laguna Lake Neighborhoods: We plan...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Simeon manager wants residents to fund his legal defence

The San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors is considering having the rate payers cover another $167,773 in legal bills related to alleged conflicts of interest and mismanagement, at a cost of $800 per rate payer. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a civil suit in...
SAN SIMEON, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Complaints arise over encampment at SLO train station parking lot

Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 5-9

Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO police nab felon with drugs and a gun

San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon over the weekend on a variety of charges, including drug and firearm offenses, after an officer noticed an improper license plate on the suspect’s motorcycle. Early Sunday morning, Officer Peck determined a Suzuki motorcycle parked at a gas station on Santa Rosa...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home

To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy