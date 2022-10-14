Read full article on original website
slocity.org
Input Needed from SLO Businesses on Potential Water-Saving Rebates
San Luis Obispo business owners and managers interested in water conservation are invited to take a brief online survey that will help inform upcoming improvements to the City’s water conservation program. The survey will remain open for two weeks and takes about two minutes to complete. The City of...
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond
Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them. The post With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial
SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
Where do Grover Beach candidates stand on Oceano Dunes, homelessness? Here’s what they said
Candidates running for Grover Beach mayor and City Council seats discussed key issues facing the South County community at a recent forum.
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
kclu.org
One verdict in, second still pending in Kristin Smart murder trial
One verdict is in, and a second is still up in the air in the case of the death of a Central Coast college student more than a quarter of a century ago. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristen Smart. She disappeared in May of 1996, after Flores was seen walking her back to school from an off-campus party. Her body was never recovered.
slocity.org
SLO in Motion Projects Update – Oct. 17
The SLO in Motion construction crews are making noteworthy progress on important neighborhood improvement projects. While exact schedules are subject to change, the City of San Luis Obispo is committed to keeping the community informed as construction progresses. We appreciate your continued patience. This Week. Laguna Lake Neighborhoods: We plan...
Children across the state got a special day with their incarcerated parents
"Get on the Bus" is part of the Center for Restorative Justice Works agency. It’s a program aimed at providing children across the state with a special day to visit their incarcerated parents.
calcoastnews.com
San Simeon manager wants residents to fund his legal defence
The San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors is considering having the rate payers cover another $167,773 in legal bills related to alleged conflicts of interest and mismanagement, at a cost of $800 per rate payer. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a civil suit in...
calcoasttimes.com
Complaints arise over encampment at SLO train station parking lot
Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment.
Death notices for Oct. 5-9
Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
calcoastnews.com
SLO police nab felon with drugs and a gun
San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon over the weekend on a variety of charges, including drug and firearm offenses, after an officer noticed an improper license plate on the suspect’s motorcycle. Early Sunday morning, Officer Peck determined a Suzuki motorcycle parked at a gas station on Santa Rosa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
Crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria
Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.
