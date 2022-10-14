ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities Searching for Sanford Correctional Offender

Prison emergency response teams and local law enforcement are searching for minimum custody offender Reginald L. Jones (#1353652) who walked away from his work release job today in Sanford in Lee County. Jones, 50, is a black male, six-foot tall, around 260 pounds. Of medium build, he has tattoos on...
LEE COUNTY, NC

