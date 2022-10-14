Read full article on original website
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
seattlechannel.org
King County Proposition 1, Conservation Futures Levy - CON
King County Proposition 1, Conservation Futures Levy - CON

Michael Fisette speaks against King County Proposition 1, which concerns the Conservation Futures Levy.
City of Seattle, Proposition Nos. 1A and 1B
City of Seattle, Proposition Nos. 1A and 1B

This video includes statements supporting Proposition 1A (Approval voting, submitted by Initiative Petition No. 134) and Proposition 1B (Ranked choice, proposed by the City Council and Mayor) concern allowing voters to select multiple candidates in City primary elections. Sarah Ward speaks in favor of Proposition 1A, Approval Voting. Heather Villanueva speaks in favor of Proposition 1B, Ranked Choice.
City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 7
City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 7

The candidates appear on your screen in the same order as they will on the ballot. This video includes statements from candidates running for City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 7.
City Council 10/18/22
Agenda: Call to Order, Roll Call, Presentations; Public Comment; CF 314447: Relating to application of Isola Homes rezone; CB 120428: Relating to land use and zoning; Proclamation November Family Caregivers Support Month; Appeal regarding public commenter Alex Zimmerman; Executive Session on Pending, Potential, or Actual Litigation*. *Executive Sessions are closed...
Seattle Park District Board - Special Meeting - Public Hearing 10/17/22
Agenda: Call to Order, Roll Call, Approval of Agenda; Seattle Park District Proposed 2023 Budget presentation; Public Hearing. Call to Order - 0:13 Seattle Park District Proposed 2023 Budget presentation - 1:20 Public Hearing - 8:40. Art Zone: 38 Coffin performs “Cars, Babes, Rock ‘n Roll”. Art Zone:...
Video Voters’ Guide General Election 2022 - King County
Video Voters' Guide General Election 2022 - King County

This video includes statements from candidates running for King County Prosecuting Attorney. Supporters and opponents of Charter Amendment 1 (Even-Numbered Election Years for Certain County Offices) and King County Proposition 1 (Conservation Futures Levy) were invited to weigh in with pro and con video statements.
King County Prosecuting Attorney
King County Prosecuting Attorney

The candidates appear on your screen in the same order as they will on the ballot. This video includes statements from candidates running for King County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jim Ferrell, candidate for Prosecuting Attorney
Jim Ferrell, candidate for Prosecuting Attorney

Jim Ferrell is running for Prosecuting Attorney. King County residents can locate their congressional,...
