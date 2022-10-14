Welcome to the 2022 Seattle General Election Video Voters' Guide, your chance to hear directly from the participants appearing on the November 8 general election ballot. Each statement is up to two minutes long and unedited. All candidates were invited to participate. This video includes statements from candidates running for City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Positions No. 3 and No. 7. Supporters and opponents of Proposition Nos. 1A and 1B were invited to weigh in with pro and con video statements.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO