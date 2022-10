Ensure voter registration information is correct online at govotecolorado.gov. Garfield County has mailed 36,618 ballots for the 2022 General Election to all active registered voters. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8; voters who haven’t received their ballots by Oct. 24 should check their registration information at www.govotecolorado.gov. It is...

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO